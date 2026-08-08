Will UPI payments cost you money now? Govt says some merchants may face fees, citizens to pay…

UPI users will continue to make P2P payments and most merchant transactions without paying any charges, the government said. It added that a nominal MDR, linked to a set transaction threshold, may be considered for a limited category of merchant payments to keep the UPI system sustainable.

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Will UPI payments require additional money? Here's what govt says. Representational Image

Amid concerns over possible UPI charges, the government on Saturday assured consumers and small merchants that they will continue to get free UPI services. The clarification followed the passage of a Bill seeking to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. However, nominal Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for merchants will be applicable as and when charges are introduced.

“They will apply only to a limited set of merchant transactions, above a certain threshold, at a nominal rate, far lower than debit or credit card MDRs,” the finance ministry said in a statement. The statement comes two days after the Lok Sabha passed a Bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which authorises the government to permit banks and other service providers to levy charges on payments through UPI and other notified electronic payment modes.

“Once the Parliament passes the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes to amend Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the ‘UPI and Services Steering Committee’ headed by NPCI will decide on the MDR, if any,” it said.

What led to the debate?

The recent amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act (PSS Act) has generated a debate, with some misinterpreting it as a move to impose charges on ordinary users, it said, adding, in reality, the amendment is an enabling provision designed to ensure UPI’s long-term sustainability, technological advancement, and resilience against emerging risks.

Explaining the rationale, the statement said, with exponential transaction volumes, the system requires significant and continuous upgrades in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and infrastructure. The statement further said that it was required for market expansion and self-sustainability. It is necessary to increase competition by encouraging more companies to expand their operations, which requires a self-sustaining revenue model, it said.

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Reliance on subsidies alone is not viable for the next wave of growth, it said, adding that a balanced framework is required to ensure that UPI remains robust, inclusive, and future-ready. Addressing concerns on narratives like external influences may be driving policy changes, the statement said, this is unfounded, completely false and misleading.

If external pressure had been a factor, the government would not have introduced UPI in 2016 or made it free of charge for both merchants as well as citizens since January 2020 and ensured that it became the world’s largest real time interoperable payment system, it said. The amendment should therefore be viewed in the context of the Government’s broader objective of ensuring that India’s digital payment infrastructure remains sustainable, competitive, innovative and capable of serving the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy, it said.

India at the cusp of digital payments growth

UPI is India’s own innovation, and the government remains committed to keeping it free for citizens while ensuring its sustainability for decades to come, it added. India now stands at the cusp of the next wave of digital payments growth, it said, adding that to expand UPI further into rural and semi-urban areas and maintain competitiveness, the UPI ecosystem must be self- sustainable and affordable.

The amendment to the PSS Act is a forward-looking step to ensure that UPI continues to thrive as a secure, affordable, inclusive, and globally recognised payment system, it said. Since its launch in 2016-17, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed India’s digital economy into one of the most inclusive and dynamic payment ecosystems in the world, it said.

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What began as a bold experiment in real-time, interoperable payments has now become a global benchmark, processing billions of transactions every month and reaching deep into the fabric of everyday life, it said. Today, it said, UPI has grown into the world’s largest real-time payment system, processing 2,366 crore transactions worth Rs 29.9 lakh crore in July 2026 alone. UPI is now also live in 11 foreign countries, and many other countries have shown interest.

UPI is a national achievement built by Indians, for Indians. The Government has promoted, funded and grown it for a decade, and will continue to do so. Citizens are requested to rely only on official information from the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India and NPCI, and not to forward unverified messages, it added.

With inputs from PTI