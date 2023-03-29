Home

Will UPI Users Pay Extra Charge For Online Payments? Check What Paytm Replies

Paytm in a tweet said regarding the NPCI circular on interchange fees and wallet interoperability, no customer will pay any charges on making payments from UPI either from a bank account or PPI/Paytm Wallet.

Paytm UPI is free, fast, secure, and seamless the Paytm Payments Bank said in a tweet.

New Delhi: Paytm, the online payments firm, on Wednesday issued a clarification on doubts over National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) latest notification stating that an interchange fee of up to 1.1% will be applicable on merchant UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions from April 1. Taking to Twitter, Paytm urged users to not spread misinformation as it said that “no customer will pay any charges on making payments from UPI either from a bank account or PPI/Paytm Wallet.”

“We have an important announcement. Paytm UPI is free, fast, secure, and seamless. No customer will pay any charges on making payments from UPI either from bank account or PPI/Paytm Wallet. Please read the @NPCI_NPCI press release on the issue for more clarity,” Paytm Payments Bank said in a tweet.

We have an important announcement. Paytm UPI is free, fast, secure, and seamless. No customer will pay any charges on making payments from UPI either from bank account or PPI/Paytm Wallet. Please read the @NPCI_NPCI press release on the issue for more clarity. https://t.co/9dF0jlqmoh — Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) March 29, 2023

“Please do not spread misinformation. #Mobile payments will continue to drive our economy forward!” read Paytm’s tweet.

Earlier in the day, the NPCI also issued another clarification and said UPI is free, fast, secure and seamless.

What is PPI?

PPI works as a digital wallet where users save their money and use it for different online transactions. There are different online platforms that provide a dedicated wallet for customers such as Amazon Pay, Paytm Wallet and Phone Pe.

What is interchange pay?

During online transactions, interchange fee is imposed to cover the cost of accepting, processing and authorising a transaction. Different interchange fees are there for different merchants such as the fee is lower in the category of agriculture and telecom sector merchants.

