Will you have to pay heavy tax if PF is withdrawn before 5 years? How to avoid TDS deduction? Explained

EPFO 3.0 can be described as a technologically advanced version of the PF system. Its introduction eliminates the need for long waits to receive PF funds; claims will be settled within three days.

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New Delhi: The PF (Provident Fund) serves as a vital financial resource during emergencies. To address subscriber issues, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ​​continuously introduces new measures—such as the upcoming rollout of EPFO ​​3.0. Once implemented, this system will not only simplify PF withdrawals but also accelerate the processing time. However, tax regulations remain unchanged. Consequently, withdrawing PF funds without understanding these rules could result in a significant tax burden. Let us examine the details.

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What is EPFO ​​3.0?

EPFO 3.0 can be described as a technologically advanced version of the PF system. Its introduction eliminates the need for long waits to receive PF funds; claims will be settled within three days. Additionally, the limit for the auto-settlement of claims has been raised to Rs 5 lakh. Soon, subscribers will even be able to withdraw PF funds in real-time using UPI and ATM cards. However, while withdrawal procedures have become easier, the Tax Department has simultaneously tightened its regulations.

Understand The Tax Rules Before Withdrawing PF

The first simple rule is that if you have completed five years of service, you can withdraw your PF funds tax-free; not a single rupee of tax is payable on the full withdrawal. The second rule applies if you withdraw more than Rs 50,000 before completing five years of service: if your PAN card is linked to your PF account, a 10% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) will be charged. The third rule applies if you withdraw Rs 50,000 before the five-year mark without having your PAN card linked to the PF account; in this case, the Tax Department will deduct TDS at a rate ranging from 20% to 30%. Furthermore, the withdrawn amount will be added to your total annual income, and tax will be calculated based on the applicable tax slab.

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Which Form Should Be Filled To Avoid TDS?

If you are withdrawing an amount below Rs 50,000, it is mandatory to inform the department. You can prevent TDS deduction by filling out Form 15G/15H or Form 121. Every PF account holder should be aware of these rules. A lack of information could lead to an avoidable tax burden. Additionally, if you have not yet linked your PAN card with the EPFO, you should do so immediately.