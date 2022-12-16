Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF Slashed With Effect From Today, December 16 | CHECK DETAILS

The tax on domestic crude oil export has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, and Tax on ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre, as per government notification.

New Delhi: The government of India has announced that the windfall tax on diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been slashed. The tax on domestic crude oil export has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, and Tax on ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre, as per government notification.

WHAT IS WINDFALL TAX

Windfall tax is a type of tax that governments impose on companies that derives profits from an external and sometimes unprecedented event. These profits cannot be attributed to something that the company actively did. When external factors such as war, natural disasters et cetera contribute to the profit of a business enterprise, that profit may be taxed by the government. This is windfall tax.

The government reviews the windfall tax every two weeks and the last revision happened on December 1 when the central government cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 8 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre and also, slashed the tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne.