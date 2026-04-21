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Window opens for Trumps tariff refund; More than $160 billion to be returned; How much will India receive?

Window opens for Trump’s tariff refund; More than $160 billion to be returned; How much will India receive?

The refund process is not automatic; companies must file an application to claim it.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court's order, the refund process commenced on April 20.

New Delhi: Last month, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump’s decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the tariffs. Furthermore, the Court ordered the Trump administration to refund all taxes collected as tariffs to date.

In fact, pursuant to the Supreme Court’s order, the refund process commenced on April 20, and it is estimated that a total of $166 billion will be refunded. In this context, the U.S. government has now opened the claims process for importers who paid tariffs under the ‘International Emergency Economic Powers Act’ (IEEPA). Approximately 330,000 U.S. businesses paid these duties on over 53 million shipments, all of which are now eligible for a refund.

Who Will The Money Go To?

However, the refund process is not automatic; companies must file an application to claim it. It is expected that, following approval, payments will begin to be disbursed within 60 to 90 days (between May and July 2026). Notably, the refunds will not go directly to U.S. citizens or consumers; rather, this money is being returned exclusively to the importers and companies that originally paid these duties to the government.

Although companies are set to receive billions of dollars in refunds, experts believe that ordinary consumers are unlikely to see any immediate benefit from this development.

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How Much Could India Receive in Refunds?

As for India, estimates suggest that Indian exporters could stand to benefit by approximately $10 to $12 billion in refunds. According to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the U.S. Court’s decision to strike down the tariff order has paved the way for $166 billion in tariff refunds within the United States. However, this refund will not be credited directly to the bank accounts of Indian exporters. According to the regulations, refund claims can only be filed by U.S. importers. To access this refund, Indian exporters will need to negotiate with their U.S. buyers regarding the specific trade transactions involved. Once a mutual agreement is reached between the two parties regarding the sharing of the rebate, the funds can then be transferred to the Indian exporter’s account.

Who Will Benefit Most?

Sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, and chemicals are expected to benefit significantly from this initiative. It is worth noting that many companies suffered heavy losses due to tariffs. They intend to utilize this refund to improve their financial standing and offset past deficits. However, while they are receiving refunds for past transactions on one hand, the Trump administration has, on the other, imposed a 10% tariff on nearly all imports under new regulations; these new costs are effectively negating the benefits derived from the past refunds.

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