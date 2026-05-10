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Wine and beer likely to get costly due to Iran-US war; Heres how much their prices might increase

Wine and beer likely to get costly due to Iran-US war; Here’s how much their prices might increase

Companies are afraid that if the tension continues for a long time, many plants may be affected.

(Representational image: www.magnific.com)

New Delhi: The effect of growing tension between Iran and the US is now being seen on India’s liquor business as well. The companies say that due to the international supply chain being affected, the cost of production is increasing rapidly, due to which it is becoming a compulsion to increase the price.

Beer Companies Seek Relief

The big beer companies of the country have sought permission from the government to increase the prices. They say that aluminium can, packaging and transport costs have increased so much that it has become difficult to handle business at the old rate.

Crisis Over Glass Bottles, Aluminum

The gas crisis has affected the glass industry of Firozabad. Factories are not getting a full gas supply, due to which the production of bottles has decreased. Now the companies have to buy expensive alternatives, which has increased the cost.

The supply of aluminium cans used in the beer industry has been affected. Goods coming from the Middle East are not arriving on time. Companies are afraid that if the tension continues for a long time, many plants may be affected.

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Prices May Increase By 15 to 20 Per cent

The Brewers Association has indicated that the price of beer may have to increase by 15% to 20% due to the increase in costs. This will have a direct impact on the customers’ pockets, and buying beer in summer can be expensive.

Liquor companies say that input costs have been increasing rapidly for some time, while prices in many states have remained stable. Due to this, the profit of the companies is decreasing, and the pressure on the business is increasing.

Demand For Tax Relief

The companies have appealed to the states to reduce the manufacturing tax. They believe that if there is some relief in the tax, then the additional burden on the customers can be reduced.

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