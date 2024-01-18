Home

Wings India 2024: India Tipped To Become Global Aviation Powerhouse, Says Airbus’ Remi Maillard

Remi Maillard revealed that last year Airbus received orders for 750 aircraft and delivered 75 units to Indian carriers -- 41 to Indigo, 19 to Air India, 14 to Vistara and one to Go First.

President of Airbus India and MD of South Asia region, Remi Maillard, presents a momento to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the inauguration of the four-day Wings India 2024 (Asia's largest civil aviation event) at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Around 41,000 pilots and 2,840 new aircraft will be required by India in the next 20 years, Airbus has forecasted, adding that the country is tipped to become a global aviation powerhouse in the coming decades.

Airbus South Asia chief Remi Maillard said that the aircraft maker will double its sourcing from India to USD 1.5 billion by the end of the decade from the existing USD 750 million.

Addressing a press conference Thursday on the sidelines of the aviation conclave and exhibition, Wings India 2024, Maillard said India will need 2,840 new aircraft and 41,000 pilots as well as 47,000 technical staff in the next two decades.

Remi Maillard is the President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

Maillard revealed that last year Airbus received orders for 750 aircraft and delivered 75 units to Indian carriers — 41 to Indigo, 19 to Air India, 14 to Vistara and one to Go First.

The Airbus President also stated that India is tipped to become a force that will power the aviation industry in the coming decades.

“India is a force that will power global aviation over the next decades…the forecast is that India will require 2,840 new aircraft over the next 20 years to serve the needs of its growing aviation market,” Maillard.

He further said that the A350 aircraft is the catalyst of the revolution in international travel in India and already six of those planes were delivered to Air India last year.

Maillard predicted that in the next 20 years India will remain the fastest growing economy in the world with 6.2 per cent growth annually.

Scindia inaugurates India’s first Airbus A350

In related news, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday inaugurated India’s and Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of Wings India 2024.

This not only marks the arrival of state-of-the-art aircraft to Air India’s fleet but also signifies India’s growing stature as a major player in the global aviation industry.

“The A350 is a game-changer for Air India,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India. “It will not only elevate our passenger experience but also open up new routes and opportunities for expansion. Together with the full interior refit of our legacy widebody aircraft beginning mid-2024, this upgradation of fleet and product is a key pillar of returning Air India to the upper echelons of world aviation.”

The arrival of the A350 coincides with a period of rapid growth and transformation for Air India. The airline is undergoing a comprehensive transformation aimed at renewing its fleet, expanding its global route network, enhancing its service offerings, and regaining its position as a global aviation leader.

Airbus A350 Features

The Airbus A350, equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, delivers optimal performance, environmental benefits, and superior passenger comfort. Its impressive range of up to 9,700nm (18,000 km) enables non-stop flights from India to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The A350 offers wider cabins, larger windows, mood lighting, and advanced entertainment systems and comes with world-class cabin products, setting a new benchmark for passenger experience on Indian airlines. Air India’s A350-900 comes with 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration.

Business class aboard Air India’s A350-900 features 28 private suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, each boasting direct aisle access and sliding privacy doors. At the touch of a button, the suite chairs convert into full-sized beds

Each suite has a personal wardrobe and ample stowage space for electronic devices, amenities, and shoes, as well as a conveniently located mirror, catering to every traveller’s needs. 21-inch HD touchscreen and video handset provide an immersive entertainment experience, while universal A/C and USB-A power outlets ensure mobile and electronic devices stay charged.

The exclusive Premium Economy cabin on Air India’s A350-900 has 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration, offering ample legroom with 38 inches of seat pitch, 18.5 inches of seat width, and an 8-inch recline. Each seat has a 4-way adjustable headrest and leg rest with a foot paddle for customised comfort, a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen, and universal AC and USB-A power outlets.

Economy has 264 seats in a 3-4-3 configuration, each with 31 inches of seat pitch, 17.5 inches of seat width, 6 inches of recline, a 4-way adjustable headrest, and a 12-inch HD touchscreen for a comfortable yet stylish flying experience that delivers value for money.

Air India’s A350 enters commercial service on January 22, 2024, initially operating domestically for crew familiarisation on flights to and from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The aircraft will be subsequently deployed on international routes.

Air India’s first A350, registered VT-JRA, is the first of Air India’s 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024. Air India’s orders for 250 new aircraft with Airbus include 20 A350-1000 as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

