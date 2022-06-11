Wipro CEO Salary | New Delhi: Thierry Delaporte, Wipro’s CEO and MD, is now the highest-paid CEO of any IT company in India. According to media reports, his salary rose to Rs 79.8 crore in FY22. Last year, he drew a salary of Rs 64.3 crore. However, as he joined the company only in July 2020, he drew a salary for 9 months. Prior to Wipro, Delaporte was COO at Capgemini. He was with Capgemini since 1995.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Govt Says No Data Breach Reported on I-T Portal, Asks Infosys To Fix Glitch

Several executives of Indian IT companies received a hike last year. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's total remuneration was hiked to Rs 71 crore. This includes stock options. According to Wipro's official reports, the company posted a 4 per cent rise in the consolidated profit. It grew from Rs 2,974 crore to Rs 3,092 crore, on a year-on-year basis.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS, drew a remuneration of Rs 25.8 crore in FY22. He is also among the top-paid CEOs in India.

Wipro CEO Salary Breakdown

Out of the total of Rs 79.8 crore, Delaporte will receive Rs 13.2 crore in the form of take-home salary. Rs 19.3 crore will be paid in the form of commissions and variables. Under other benefits, he will receive Rs 31.8 crore. Rest will be paid in the form of long-term compensation.