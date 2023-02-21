Home

Wipro Cuts Salaries Of Freshers By 50% Amid Onboarding Delays, Offers THIS New Salary Package

New Delhi: Even after promising a sizable yearly salaries, software giant Wipro are now cutting candidates’ salary, who are awaiting to be onboarded by nearly 50 per cent. This comes a month after the company fired 452 freshers for their poor performance in assessments.

The tech company initially promised to pay an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh to freshers that successfully completed their training at Wipro. The email, mentions that Wipro will now only be able to pay annual package of Rs 3.5 lakh to freshers.

All Wipro candidates who participated in the company’s Velocity grads programme for this year have received the updated low-salary offer. The company is not pressuring the candidates to accept the offer and is giving them a specific amount of time to determine whether they want to join the team at a reduced wage or not.

“Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. Currently, we have project engineers’ roles available for recruitments with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void,” the company said in an email sent to fresh candidates.

Wipro said, “Our talent is our most valuable asset….We are committed to creating an environment where all our current and future employees are able to build successful careers and realize their goals. In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans.”

As the world continues to grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic, many big techs and start-ups have resorted to cutting jobs or freezing hiring plans. In simpler terms, the move is to cut costs and preserve it for the plans the company has.

