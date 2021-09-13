As the second wave of COVID-19 appears to be receding, Wipro employees in the leadership roles will return to the office from Monday after 18 months of work from home due to the pandemic. “After 18 long months, our leaders are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (Monday) twice a week. All fully vaccinated, all ready to go – safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely,” Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said in a tweet.Also Read - These States and UTs Have Vaccinated 100% Population With First Covid Dose. Check List Here

He also shared a short video showing how well the campus is ready to welcome its employees and their safety is ensured at multiple checkpoints through temperature checks and QR scans. Also Read - Another Lockdown? All Cinema Halls, Water Parks to Remain Closed in This District of Chhattisgarh. Read Details

After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go – safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely. pic.twitter.com/U8YDs2Rsyo — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) September 12, 2021

Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Could Hit Karnataka Next Month, Says Technical Advisory Committee; Calls For Strict Enforcement of COVID Norms

“Beginning 13 September, fully vaccinated employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays). Other employees will continue working remotely until 31 October,” Wipro said in a separate statement.

How Bengaluru-based IT firm will keep an eye on its employees working from office:-

-Employee with QR Code

-Drives to QR scan zone

An employee without QR code

-Will be asked to park vehicle/car aside

-QR code download guidelines on display board

Employees having issues with QR code

-Back to office helpdesk

-Temperature check and QR code scan

-Entry into the campus

Pedestrian entry to the campus

-Temperature check and QR code scan

The company’s annual report stated that it had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from the office.

“We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in future,” Premji said in the report.

During the company’s 75th annual general meeting on July 14, Premji had said about 55 per cent of its employees in India have been vaccinated. Wipro has about two lakh employees currently.

Meanwhile, Industry watchers believe that a hybrid model of work – bringing in staff into the office for a few days a week while allowing them to work remotely on other days – will have a huge comparative advantage. “It will pave the way for a more inclusive workforce enabling job creation in tier-III and -IV locations and greater participation of women in the workforce as they will have the flexibility to work from home”, they said.