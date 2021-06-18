New Delhi: To boost the morale of its employees at this time of COVID pandemic, IT services major Wipro on Friday announced salary hikes for 80 per cent of its employee. As per the latest announcement from the company, the salary hike will be effective from September 1, 2021. Notably, this is the second salary hike that the company is giving its employees in this calendar year. The company had in January 2021 announced salary hikes for employees in this bands, who form 80 per cent of the company’s workforce. Also Read - Wipro Buys Australian Firm Ampion For ₹ 858 crore

"Wipro will initiate merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (Assistant manager and below), effective September 1, 2021," the company said in a statement.

In the statement, Wipro further added that all eligible employees above the C1 band (managers and above) will receive pay hikes effective June 1.

However, the company said that the increments on the average will be in the high single digits for offshore employees while it will be the mid-single digits for onsite employees. Moreover, the company will reward top performers with substantially higher increase.

Interestingly, Wipro became the second IT services sector to give a second salary hike in the same year. Prior to this, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had announced salary hikes for its employees in short durations. Notably, the first salary hike at TCS was given in the third quarter of FY21 and the second hike was announced in April 2021.