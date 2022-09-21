Wipro Sacks Employees: IT major Wipro has laid off nearly 300 employees who were caught working for its competitors while being on the company’s payroll. Confirming the development to a leading business portal, Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji said, “It is very simple. It is an act of integrity violation. We terminated the services of those people.” When asked about receiving flak for his statement on moonlighting, Premji said he stood by his comments and views on the issue.Also Read - ‘Moonlighting Not Ethically Right’: After Wipro, Infosys, IBM India Opposes Dual Employment Practice

“If you look at the definition of moonlighting, it is having a second job secretively. As a part of transparency, individuals and organisations can have very candid conversations about whether they want to play a band at night, or work on a project over the weekend. That is an open conversation that two adults, the organisation and the individual can make a choice about whether it works or does not work for them,” ET quoted Rishad Premji as saying. Also Read - Illegal Structures of IT Companies Like Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space in Bengaluru's IT City To Be Razed

WHAT IS MOONLIGHTING?

A practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours under certain conditions for an extra income is known as moonlighting. COVID-19 pandemic is said to have given rise to moonlighting practice among the white-collar professionals in country. Also Read - What is Moonlighting? EXPLAINED

WHICH COMPANY ALLOWS MOONLIGHTING?

Last month, on-demand delivery platform Swiggy had introduced a new “Moonlighting” policy for its employees that will let them take up external projects to make more money. “With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world-class ‘people first’ organisation,” Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy, said in a statement.