Wipro Mandates Work From Office 3 Days A Week, Warns Employees Of ‘CONSEQUENCES’

Wipro has also warned the employees of “consequences".

Work From Office: Wipro has sent an e-mail to employees that states: “Starting November 15, employees must be present at their assigned office location for at least three days each week. This change aims to enhance teamwork and facilitate face-to-face interactions,” as reported by Moneycontrol. Wipro has also warned the employees of “consequences: starting January 7, 2024, if they consistently fail to follow the policy.

