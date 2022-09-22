New Delhi: A day after Wipro fired 300 employees for moonlighting, Wipro boss Rishad Premji on Thursday said he is not deterred by the ‘hate mail’ he’s been getting over his tweet, the Times of India reported. And not just the Wipro, but some other tech majors such as IBM and Infosys have also joined the chorus to call moonlighting ‘an unethical practice’. “Cheating, plain and simple” is how Rishad Premji described it.Also Read - American Professor Targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos; Says ‘Self-made Billionaires’ A ‘Myth’

And Wipro remained stern in its latest statement: “Certain employees found to be operating in circumstances that are in direct conflict with Wipro’s interests have been terminated.” Also Read - No Twin-Timing! Wipro FIRES 300 Employees Caught Moonlighting For Competitors. Deets Here

After disapproving the practice of moonlighting, Wipro on Wednesday fired 300 employees who were found to be working for competitors at the same time. Also Read - ‘Moonlighting Not Ethically Right’: After Wipro, Infosys, IBM India Opposes Dual Employment Practice

“Employees can have a transparent dialogue with the organisation about their second or weekend work, but we discovered 300 employees who were working for direct competitors. There is no place for them,” Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has said on Wednesday. He also called it an act of integrity violation in its deepest form.

What does ‘moonlighting’ mean?

Simply put, Moonlighting is when the employees take up a secondary job beyond the usual job. As most of the ‘normal’ jobs are from 9 AM to 5 PM, the other job would usually be at night, hence the word ‘moon’ is used for moonlighting. Some of the employees with low salaries usually take it up for additional income with remote working facility.

How moonlighting debate started?

Last month, food delivery platform Swiggy said it now has an “industry-first” Moonlighting Policy, under which the employees can take up external projects “based on internal approvals”.

Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy said it firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one’s full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual. The firm said the work could be for free or even for money.

Wipro boss Rishad Premji said the employees can have conversations around playing in a band or working on a project over the weekend; however, he sought to separate such cases from secretly working for competitors. “There is no space for someone to work for Wipro and competitor XYZ and they (the other company) would feel exactly the same way if they were to discover the same situation,” he said.

Earlier, Infosys had written a strong mail — titled “no double lives — to employees, saying: “No two timing — no moonlighting!” It cited clauses in the offer letter to drive home the point.