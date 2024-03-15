Home

Wipro, NHPC, JSW Energy, RailTel, Dmart, Hindalco, Godrej, BPCL; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

BSE Sensex opened in the red at 72,886.77, down by 210.51 points or 0.29 per cent. The Nifty50 index opened with the negative trend at 22,064.85, down by 81.80 points or 0.31 per cent. Nifty Bank index opened below at 46,572.10, which is down by 217.95 points, or 0.46 per cent.

On 14th March, BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 73,097.28. The Nifty50 index climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 22146.65 on weekly expiry.

According to Experts & Zee Business, Let us take a look at today’s most important stock their Share Price Target

Buy call for Gufic BioSciences shares in the cash segment with a target price of Rs 295 and a stop loss of Rs 280.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Buy the Rs 610 put option of Rs 20 with a target of Rs 35 and a stop loss at Rs 13.

Buy call for Hindalco Industries shares with a target price of Rs 540 and a stop loss at Rs 520

Buy call for Godrej Consumer Products Stocks for a one-year period with a target price of Rs 1,500

Buy call for KPI Green Energy with a target price of Rs 1,520 and a stop loss of Rs 1,460

Buy call for Wipro with a target price Rs 530 and a stop loss at Rs 510

Buy call for Edelweiss Financial Services shares with a target price of Rs 73 and a stop loss at Rs 66

Buy call for Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd with a target price of Rs 480 and a stop loss at Rs 510

Buy Max Financial Services shares with a target price of Rs 1,150 with a perspective of 6 months

Buy Avenue Supermarts stocks with a one-year target price of Rs 4,820

Buy call for JSW Energy shares with a target price of Rs 488 and a stop loss at Rs 470.

Buy call for RailTel Corporation of India shares with a target price of Rs 350 and a stop loss at Rs 335.

Buy call for NHPC shares with a target of Rs 90 and a stop loss at Rs 83

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

