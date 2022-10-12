Bengaluru: IT major Wipro on Wednesday said it has promoted more than 10,000 employees and hiked salary of staff across bands. The company said in the second quarter for the current fiscal year has added 605 employees.Also Read - Wage, Increments & Bonuses: Wipro Rolls Out 5-Year Salary Plan For Campus Recruits

"We continue to invest in and upskill our talent to stay ahead of our clients' evolving needs. In the second quarter, we promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and increased salaries across bands. We are pleased to report that we recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition," Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, was quoted as saying by Live Mint.

Wipro in a statement said it has posted a 9 per cent drop in its profitability year-on-year, however, the company has gone up sequentially in Q2FY23. Wipro said it has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,659 crore for Q2FY23. However, this is a 9.27 per cent decline from Rs 2,930.7 crore posted in the same period last year.

Wipro also added that the employee count in IT services increased to 259,179. Previously, the employees’ headcount by end of the June 2022 quarter was at 258,574. More significantly, the company has onboarded more than 10,000 freshers in Q2FY23.

Wipro’s net profit was Rs 2,930.7 crore in the corresponding period last year and now net profit rose 3.72 per cent as against Rs 2,563.6 crore in the previous June 2022 quarter, according to a BSE filing.

However, Wipro added that the IT services operating margin for the September 2022 quarter stood at 15.1 per cent, an increase of 16 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter.

Talking about business future, Wipro said it expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,811 million-$2,853 million in the current December 2022 quarter. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.5-2 per cent.