New Delhi: Amid the ongoing moonlighting debate, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji revealed that his company sacked one of its top 20 leaders in ten minutes after he was found to have committed a "huge integrity violation". For the unversed, the Wipro Chairman was speaking at the Nasscom Product Conclave in Bengaluru.

"We made that decision in 10 minutes. It was an important role that this person ran for the organisation but when the times are tough, and you have to make those tough calls", Times Now quoted Rishad Premji as saying. Premji, however, did not revealed whether the employee was fired due to moonlighting.

Earlier last month, the IT major had revealed that it laid off nearly 300 employees who were caught working for its competitors while being on the company's payroll. "It is very simple. It is an act of integrity violation. We terminated the services of those people", Rishad Premji had said.

WHAT IS MOONLIGHTING?

A practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours under certain conditions for an extra income is known as moonlighting. COVID-19 pandemic is said to have given rise to moonlighting practice among the white-collar professionals in country.