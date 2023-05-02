Home

Wipro Salary Cut: 92% Freshers To Join Company At Much Lower Pay

Wipro Human Resources Chief Reveals 92% Freshers Signed Up For Half Salary

New Delhi: Saurabh Govil, the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Wipro has said that 92 per cent of freshers opted to join the IT giant at a half salary to fast-track the onboarding process. New recruits were given the choice to accept or reject the lower salary, Govil told Moneycontrol.

The report says that the IT behemoth’s Chief HRO emphasised that company’s decision to reduce the compensation packages for freshers was taken with “transparency”, adding that they were given the option to either accept or reject the significantly slashed compensation to opt for faster onboarding after which 92 per cent chose to take the job.

“We onboarded the first batch of Velocity candidates, and then we realised that we didn’t have a requirement at that point in time for such resources,” the Wipro HR head said.

“However, we were onboarding people at the lower band. So we gave them a choice, in all transparency. Their old option was still valid, and they could wait to be onboarded. Or, there was another option: they could join a lower band,” he added.

“Ninety-two percent of the candidates chose to join at the lower band because they were raring to go. There is a handful of those, who have chosen to wait,” Govil told Moneycontrol.

“When they are onboarded, they’ll be onboarded at Rs 6.5 lakh. We have been most transparent and fair. We have not cut anybody’s salary. But unfortunately, that’s how it got picked up.”

Govil also said that Wipro hired people straight from campuses at a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh, and the company bore the cost of training them into becoming full-stack engineers.

“We had said that they will be onboarded at a higher salary of Rs 6.5 lakh after they completed the training and cleared the assessment,” Govil told Moneycontrol.

Wipro has been facing severe criticism over its decision to slash freshers’ salaries. In response to this, the company’s HR head said that “Assessments have been happening for years. People are away from actual work (from the time they graduate to when they are onboarded). It is to help them get trained and again make an investment in them. I don’t know why it’s becoming an issue.”

“I was reading somewhere that 58 percent of freshers have not been onboarded yet. It’s unfortunate that we are being targeted because it’s happening all across and we are being most honest and fair,” Govil told Moneycontrol.

“In fact, we were the only ones to invest Rs 30,000 in training each candidate before they even became our employees,” he added.

Wipro in February asked candidates it previously made a job offer at a remuneration of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum whether they would be willing to take up the offer at Rs 3.5 lakh per annum. The uncertain demand environment, margin pressures, and recessionary concerns had caused the IT giant to delay onboarding for the 2022 batch for several months.

