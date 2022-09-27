Wipro, TCS, Infosys Annual Salary Latest Update: It is generally believed that software engineers are paid extremely well in India. But that might not be true in all cases. According to data by Weekday, a startup that helps companies make best engineering hires, has revealed that compared to salaries in other professions, software engineers do earn fairly substantial salaries.Also Read - Apple Store iPhones Festive Season Sale In India Is On

Describing the salary scenario of software engineers in India, Amit Singh, who is building Weekday — a startup specialising in IT hirings, has put out some charts and figures Twitter, highlighting the findings that Weekday stumbled upon when it analysed salary data of over 50,000 engineers.

According to Amit Singh, the data reveals that engineers working for startups like Sharechat, CRED, Meesho, Swiggy and many others get a lot more annual salary when compared to people working for established Indian IT companies like Wipro, TCS, Infosys, among others.

There has been a lot of anecdotal data shared on twitter but I thought looking at real numbers aggregated over more than 50k salaries give a much clearer idea about where the compensations stand. It would be more actionable for companies and job-seekers alike.

So let's start: — Amit Singh (@iamitsy) September 26, 2022

The data also revealed that Sharechat pays the highest to its mid-level software engineers and pays around Rs 47 lakh annually for software engineers who have around 4 years of experience.

On the other hand, CRED and Meesho come next on the list and pay 40 lakh and 39 lakhs annually, respectively, to their software engineers with similar experience.

Amit Singh on Twitter says these salary figures are much higher than what engineers are paid in service-based IT companies like TCS, Wipro and Infosys that pay just around 10 lakh per annum to software engineers with 4 years of experience.

He said the starting salary for these big IT companies is around 7 lakhs on an annual basis, which too is significantly less than what startups can offer.

However, the cases of unicorns are different. Top unicorns of the country like Byju’s, Freshworks, Quikr, and Shopclues pay the least to their software engineers.

By analysing the salaries of around 50,000 engineers, Weekday found that Shopcules pays around 12 lakh annual salary to engineers with 4 years of experience. On the other hand, companies like Zomato, PayTM, and Flipkart pay around 32 lakh, 22 lakh, 36 lakh, respectively, to people with the same level of experience.