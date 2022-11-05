Good News For Wipro Employees: IT Major Announces 100% Variable Pay, To Release Along With November Salary

Wipro Variable Pay Latest News: Announcing a festive cheer for the Wipro employees, the IT Major on Saturday said it will release 100% variable pay up to team leader levels for Q2. The IT firm also said the variable pay will be released along with the November salary.

The IT firm further added that the variable pay will be given for bands A to B3 for the September-ended quarter.

In Q2, Wipro reported a 14.6 per cent jump in its revenue at Rs 22,540 crore and the company said the variable pay handout will be made across fresher and team leader levels.

However, Wipro said the rest of the employees will get the payout based on their unit’s target achievement.

“The variable pay as per company policy performance comes to 93.5%. However, we have decided to announce a higher company multiplier of 1.07 to reflect the progress we have made toward improving our operations,” the internal mail from Wipro to employees claimed.

“With this multiplier, the payout will be for all those whose payout is linked to overall company performance,” the mail further claimed as seen by Economic Times.

Wipro in the internal e-mail said the employees would see the variable pay in their November’s payroll and added that a minimum utilisation level of 50 per cent is needed for billable and DOP (digital operations and platforms) employees for being eligible for the payout.

“We will continue to invest in our people and their growth. For the second quarter of the financial year 2023, Wipro will pay out 100 per cent of variable pay to all employees whose pay-out is linked to the overall company performance. This comprises nearly 85 per cent of the company,” a Wipro spokesperson was quoted as saying by a news portal.

Apart from the variable pay, Bengaluru-based Wipro recently promoted 16,000 employees internally. The move from the firm was aimed at fighting the increasing attrition rate.