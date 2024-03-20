Home

‘’With Hints Of Froth…’’ Read What RBI Says On Financial Market & Small Cap, Mid Cap Stocks In Its March Bulletin

According to the RBI bulletin, Stock markets and more generally risky assets have rallied on the back of the prospect of monetary easing, robust profitability of large corporations and the anticipated productivity gains related to AI.

RBI On Financial Market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 19th March 2024 released the monthly bulletin for March 2024. The article was named as ‘State of Economy’, the central bank shared its views about the financial markets and economy and said that stocks are riding an intense bull market, notwithstanding intermittent corrections – driven by a broad-based boom.

It further added that financial markets are on a roll in the backwash of these real sector developments.‘’While large caps are gaining, mid- and small-caps are rising even faster, with hints of froth and a spreading equity culture,’’ RBI said in its March 2024 bulletin.

RBI On Stock Market & AI

RBI On Per Capita Income

The central bank suggested that there are significant per capita income shifts underway and said in its bulletin “Small town opportunities are leading to growth of business across lifestyle segments, with companies that entered these markets enjoying the fruits of being first movers.”

RBI’s Comment On Global Setting

Highlighting world tensions, the Central Bank said that the global economic outlook is beset by geopolitical tensions, unsettled financial conditions, and stubborn inflation in major economies. Our model-based nowcast points to a decline in the momentum of global growth during Q1:2024

RBI On Global Stock Market & Economy

While commenting on global foreign exchange markets, RBI said the US dollar has edged up, partly reversing the weakening seen towards the end of 2023, as expectations of rate cuts were pushed back. The central bank also commented on the Euro zone and said the euro and the yen have weakened. EMEs continue to receive buoyant portfolio inflows, driven by bonds. EME stocks are poised to erase recent losses, with the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EM index trading above its 2023 close.

RBI On GDP

The central bank said that real GDP expanded at a six-quarter high rate in October-December 2023, powered by strong momentum, robust indirect taxes and lower subsidies. It further added that “Our nowcast of real GDP growth for January-March 2024 (Section III) seen in conjunction with high-frequency indicators for the fourth quarter, suggests that the NSO’s estimate for the full year 2023-24 will be exceeded and a rate closer to 8 per cent may be clocked.”

