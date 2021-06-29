New Delhi: With no sign of monsoon in the coming days, and soaring temperature, the national capital is witnessing a constant rise in the demand for electricity. According to data from State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the national capital’s power demand reached 6,592 megawatt (MW) which is the highest for the season so far. Moreover, Delhi has also surpassed the peak of 2020 in terms of power demand. Notably, the national capital had recorded its peak power demand last year on June 29 at 6,314 MW. Also Read - Delhi Girl Gets Over Rs 22 Lakh Bounty For Spotting Bug in Microsoft’s Azure Cloud System

It must be noted that Delhi's power demand has gone up by about 43 per cent since June 1, when the peak was 4,614 MW, as per the SLDC data analysed by CNN-News18.

More importantly, the peak power demand of Delhi on Tuesday was 6,592 MW at 3.30 PM. IN the wake of these developments, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the wait for the monsoon in the city is not going to end in the coming few days. Monsoon will not be hitting the city in the next five days, the IMD said on Tuesday.

As per the data from SLDC, in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Delhi’s peak power demand had crossed the 7,000-MW mark. The peak power demand was at an all-time high at 7,409 MW on July 2, 2019 at 3.35 PM and in 2018, it was also more than 7,000 MW.

In the meantime, a severe heat wave has scorched parts of Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, rising to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far. This is the first heat wave in Delhi this summer season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A severe heat wave seared Lodhi Road, Ridge and Pusa areas, where the mercury soared to 42.6 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, seven notches above the average temperature.

Najafgarh (44.4 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (44.3 degrees Celsius) and Mungeshpur (44.3 degrees Celsius) also reeled under a severe heatwave.

There has been no rainfall in the last three days and warm westerly winds are blowing across a major part of northwest India, which has not been covered by the monsoon yet, the IMD said.