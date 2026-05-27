Withdrawing money from ATMs could get costlier amid rising oil prices; here’s how

If banks accede to the demands of logistics companies and increase the charges for ATM cash replenishment services, the financial burden will ultimately have to be borne by the customers.

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New Delhi: Due to the conflict involving Iran, fuel prices have been hiked four times already. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting the supply of crude oil and natural gas, causing inflation to surge rapidly across the country. Everything—from food and beverages to transportation—is becoming more expensive. The continuous rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG has driven up costs ranging from freight charges to passenger fares. Now, the impact of expensive fuel could make withdrawing cash from ATMs costlier as well. The ripple effect of high petrol and diesel prices is now poised to be felt in ATM cash withdrawal services.

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Inflation Hits ATMs

The brunt of rising inflation and expensive fuel is about to fall upon ATM services. Companies responsible for replenishing cash in ATMs have presented their demands to the Indian Banks Association (IBA), citing escalating logistics costs as the basis for seeking an increase in service charges. Companies such as CMS Info Systems, Brink’s India, and SIS Prosegur—which handle the critical task of loading cash into ATMs—have formally requested the IBA to allow for an upward revision of their service fees.

Reason Behind Demand for Higher ATM Service Charges

The companies argue that the rising cost of fuel is driving up their operational expenses. Consequently, the cost of providing ATM cash replenishment services is on the rise. In addition to the surge in petrol and diesel prices, there has also been an increase in minimum wage rates; these factors combined have led to a continuous escalation in their operational costs, yet the banks have not yet authorized any corresponding increase in service rates. The companies have formally conveyed their grievances and demands to the Chief of the IBA through a written letter. According to the industry’s self-regulatory body, the Currency Cycle Association, the operational cost for these companies to replenish cash in ATMs could rise by as much as 15–20 per cent. They have demanded that, to ensure ATM cash services continue without any disruption, the rates for their services must be increased.

Crisis Looms Over ATM Cash Services

Logistics companies state that rising fuel prices are having a direct impact on the movement of cash vans and the operational costs associated with their routes. Furthermore, increases in minimum wages across several states are driving up overall costs. While the financial burden on these companies is mounting, banks have not raised the service charges they pay to them. Meanwhile, due to the disparity between the demand for and supply of cash from banks, logistics firms are frequently compelled to make multiple trips to replenish cash in ATM machines.

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Banks May Pass the Burden on to Customers

If banks accede to the demands of logistics companies and increase the charges for ATM cash replenishment services, the financial burden will ultimately have to be borne by the customers. Banks could offset these increased costs by raising their own ATM service charges. In other words, the cost of withdrawing cash from an ATM could soon become more expensive for you.