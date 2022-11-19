Women Entrepreneurship Day 2022: 8 Women Entrepreneurs Are Changing The Current Market Ecosystem

On Women Entrepreneurship Day 2022, meet these women entrepreneurs, who have established themselves in different sectors through their hard work and determination.

Varna Bhatt, Kiran Dham, Sakshee Katiyal

Women Entrepreneurship Day 2022: Gone are the days when jobs came with gender division; women over time have proven their worth in the professional world. It started with women getting into the job market and proving their mettle across industries. With time, organizations have realised the power of women in the professional spectrum and how their empathy and organizational skills along with many other skills can make them great leaders. Today, gender equality is one of the key driving forces for the success of any organization, city, and even country. There has to be will, understanding within the leadership team, and continuous efforts to build dialogue within the organization, to create a conducive environment for women.

Alongside, women have also proved their mettle in entrepreneurship in the last few years. More and more women entrepreneurs joined the bandwagon and proved their worth by owning businesses across the spectrum.

Meet these women entrepreneurs, who have established themselves in different sectors through their hard work and determination.

Ms. Sandhya Sakhuja, Director, Vedic Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd.: She has more than two decades of rich experience in skincare and retail. She has excellent insight into the development of businesses and products with in-depth knowledge of the wellness industry. At Vedic Cosmeceuticals, she built upon consumer behaviour theories and brand trends in the personal care industry, and helped the company go from a manufacturing-first B2B, to one that provides holistic solutions. As a concept auditor, she researches industry trends to ascertain the viability of an idea, so that Vedic’s clients are able to make the most cost- and time-efficient decision for their products. She is one of the few women entrepreneurs who are into research, development, and manufacturing of products in India. Kiran Dham – CEO, Globus Infocom Limited: The growing number of opportunities has given women a better platform for revolutionizing every sector of the world. Impressively, the emergence of new technologies & innovations has encouraged and enhanced the participation of women on a greater level. The drive for social innovations and society’s upliftment enabled me to use all my skills that not only build a successful life for many but created a greater impact in different sectors of society. Gender never posed itself as a challenge for me and I feel fortunate being a Woman leader and have inculcated a no-gender bias culture within my organization. As a women entrepreneur in the technology space, the driving force to go over & above my target has been my deep passion to contribute to education. As a successful leader in the educational domain, I was able to bring a wave of change by minimalizing the digital gap and reducing the digital distance between urban & rural areas transforming the learning ecosystem of government as well as private schools. Sakshee Katiyal- CEO, Home& Soul: Sakshee Katiyal is spearheading Home & Soul; a real estate company focussing on luxury-based housing projects like Boulevard Walk, Beetle Lap, Page Three and F Premier. Sakshee set foot in real estate in 2007 and since then she has been consistently working towards achieving marvel for the company. A dynamic leader with holistic experience in operations, marketing, sales and client relations, Sakshee has been instrumental in developing and delivering projects successfully. Due to her sheer diligence and hard work, Sakshee Katiyal is one of the very few successful women entrepreneurs in Indian real estate. Her key focus area is on building partnerships and developing broader business relationships. Under her leadership, Home & Soul is creating value through excellence in delivery. Her emphasis on world-class design and architecture showcases the aspiration quotient amongst today’s Indians. Sulbha Kaushal Rai, Chief People Officer, RenewBuy: She is a thorough HR specialist with close to two decades of experience in the field of human resource and people management. She is one of the few women, holding leadership position in the finance industry. Currently associated with RenewBuy as the CPO, she has been instrumental in streamlining employee related functions within the organization, by assessing HR capacity, understanding company requirement, making the organization more diversified and inclusive, streamlining policies and framework for the company. She is also the founder of People Matrix – an HR consulting firm committed to leveraging ‘People’ asset to organizations’ success and creating a winning proposition for business and people. The organization helps with a multi-faceted approach in the HR related industry requirements. Yashika Arora, founder of Paw Petisserie: She comes from a business family and UX designer by qualification. After working as a UX designer for a few years in Pune, she realised that it wasn’t what she wanted to do and returned to Delhi with a plan to join the family business. She started baking for her pet Cristo in late 2016 and soon she was getting calls from friends and even strangers asking for a menu. And It was at that point she realised that there are other dog parents like her who are looking for safe bakery items for their pets without chemicals. So she started exploring more and added more items to the menu. And in mid-2017 Paw Petisserie was founded by her. Vithika Yadav, Founder of TeenBook: Teenbook is India’s first comprehensive life skills resource hub for adolescents, teenagers, parents, and educators. She is also the Co-founder of Love Matters India, which is the first-ever website in India to give complete, honest, and unbiased information on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in India in both Hindi and English language. She currently also serves as the Chair of the Global Advisory Board on Sexual Health and Well-being. In 2016 she received the honor of being one of the Top 120 under 40 New Generation of Family Planning leaders in the world by Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health. In 2007 she was awarded the Atlas Corps Fellowship and in 2012 she was awarded as one of the Top 99 under 33 young foreign policy leaders in the world by Diplomatic Courier and Young Professionals in Foreign Policy in the USA. Over the years, she has worked for premier organizations such as UN Office on Drugs and Crime, BBC World Service Trust, Free the Slaves, and MTV EXIT. Sapna Aggarwal, Creative Director, ANSA Architecture & Interiors: Sapna Aggarwal, along with her husband, started Ansa Interiors in 2002 with an unflinching passion for interior designing. She is currently the Creative Director at Ansa & the HOD at The Draw Pad Design Institute. She has inspired & educated several interior design students through her lectures & workshops in colleges and institutes and has also been invited as a guest speaker for many respected interior designing colleges all over the country. For almost two decades now, she has been focused on bridging the gap between education and market trends, helping various budding interior designers on the way. She has been on the list of favorites for her creative and innovative designs and is considered an esteemed professional by many. Her multiple talents and skills have helped her throughout her career to live her passion for design and entrepreneurship. She has been the proud recipient of the 2018 Global leaders awards, 2017 Reality leaders awards for best interior designer in Delhi & NCR the 2016 Leaders awards for the most admired brand for Interior Designing in Delhi & NCR. She has also been bestowed with the Igen top 50 Architect and Designers Award 2015. Divya Chethan – Co-Founder and Head of Product, CBREX: With CBREX, Divya’s mission is to simplify, expedite and streamline the traditional hiring process by utilizing technology. The main idea behind CBREX was to provide a single platform over which companies could hire any-type of talent , anywhere in the world in super quick time and not spend a fortune doing it. The CBREX platform enables enterprises/employers and recruitment agencies to collaborate seamlessly. Employers can list all their open requirements and recruitment agencies can help fill them. The process is efficient, time-saving, and cost-effective. CBREX’s machine learning algorithms expedite the fulfilment of requisitions by routing them only to recruitment firms most likely to fill the position. Additionally, CBREX’s transparent onboarding process, requisition screening criteria, and resume scoring system enables enterprises to receive screened resumes at scale. Varna Bhat – Founder & CEO of Blisswater Industries Private Limited: A driven entrepreneur, Varna’s passion for exploration was not confined to the academic realm. Her career path nearly ended in the civil service before she realised that bureaucracy was not her calling and she decided to turn to marketing, creativity, innovation, and branding instead. Blisswater Industries is Varna’s third entrepreneurial venture, previously founded two companies – one in the space of developing eco-friendly marketing solutions for brands, and the other in the space of experiential marketing. Varna gained in-depth experience of brand building, including marketing and sales which helped her build a distinct identity for Blisswater Industries. Varna was fascinated by the alco-bev industry and always wanted to start her own business. It has traditionally been a male-dominated field, but Varna wanted to prove that there are no advantages for certain genders in the field of business. Instead, it is for those willing to work extra hard to achieve success. In December 2020, Blisswater Industries launched its flagship product Rahasya, the world’s only India-infused vodka. The company has recently unveiled its second product Yaksha – a benevolent blend of the indigenous Soma plant infused in whisky. Besides being an entrepreneur, she also serves as a mentor and consultant advisor to several start-ups and SME businesses focused on growth.