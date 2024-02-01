Women, Youth, Farmer, Poor: How FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 Reflects ‘Modi Guarantee’ | EXPLAINED

Home

Budget 2024 Latest Update: FM Sitharaman during the budget presentation said the Indian economy has undergone a profound positive transformation over the last decade.

FM Sitharaman said the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in last 10 years.

Budget 2024 Latest Update: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024 and said the focus is given to women, youth, farmers and the poor. Sitharaman’s Budget reflects ‘Modi Guarantee’. During the budget presentation, FM Sitharaman said her government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to generation of resources to power investments and fulfuill aspirations.

FM Sitharaman declared that the Indian economy has undergone a profound positive transformation over the last decade. “Indian economy witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years,” said Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2024 in the Parliament.

Check How FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 Reflects ‘Modi Guarantee’

Focus on Women Empowerment

FM Sitharaman said the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in last 10 years.

Over 30 crore MUDRA Yojana loans have been given to woman entrepreneurs.

Female enrollment in higher education has gone up by 28% in 10 years.

In STEM courses, girls and women constitute 43% of enrollment, one of the highest in the world.

All these are getting reflected in increasing participation of women in workforce.

Focus on Youth

FM Sitharaman said the National Education Policy 2020 is ushering transformational reforms.

PM Shri is delivering quality teaching.

Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskillled 54 lakh youth and established 3,000 new it is.

Large number of institutions of higher learning namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMSs and 390 universities have been set up

Focus On Farmers

FM Sitharaman said farmers our are Anna Datas!

Every year under PM Kisan Samman Yojana, Direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers.

Crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

These are assisting farmers in producing food for the country and for the world.

Focus on Poor

FM Sitharaman said the Centre will focus on the poor, women, youth and farmers.

Their needs and aspirations and welfare are our highest priority

All four require and receive government support, their empowerment and well being will drive the country forward.

