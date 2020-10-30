New Delhi: As the country suffered huge economic losses and millions lost their jobs or faced pay cuts due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, a large population availed the six-month loan moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help people tackle the COVID-induced economic slowdown. Also Read - RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The loan moratorium period has expired now and many have started repaying their dues to the bank after the period of temporary relief. However, a large number of people are still struggling to cope with the increased financial burden after the moratorium.

Some of them have been unable to repay their loan dues even after the end of the moratorium period. Having lost their source of income or job, they do not have the money to pay equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Those struggling to manage finances even after the six-month moratorium can opt for the loan restructuring scheme being offered by banks as per the directives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Loan restructuring

Soon after the loan moratorium period came to an end, the Centre told Supreme Court that the moratorium is extendable up to two years. However, what it actually meant was that stressed borrowers have the options to avail a process called loan restructuring in order to reduce their burden.

As per the RBI’s directive, borrowers who can prove their financial stress can avail a one-time restructuring, subject to internal checks by a concerned bank. Not only individuals but corporates and MSMEs who are struggling to service their loans can also opt for the restructuring scheme.

It may be noted that borrowers can only avail the loan restructuring scheme if their accounts were standard and without any defaults as of March 1, 2020. The RBI had even issued a clarification regarding the eligibility for the loan restructuring programme under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August.

Eligibility criteria

Most leading banks, including the State Bank of India have already floated notifications regarding the loan restructuring scheme on their websites. In case your bank has not done it yet, you can personally ask your bank for the provision as it has been mandated by the central bank.

However, borrowers who are availing this scheme must note that it is not available to all like the moratorium and it will only be considered if sufficient evidence of financial stress can be provided.

Whether a borrower will be eligible to opt for the relief or not will be determined by banks on the basis of financial stress due to income or job loss. Another factor that banks will check is the credit history of the borrower as it will help them determine repayment capability.

The borrower will also have to submit documents that prove income or job loss. These will be evaluated by the lender before the relief measure can be availed. The lender will have the final say in the matter.

What happens after approval?

Once a borrower avails the loan restructuring scheme, there are two options that an individual gets from the lender. One is to opt for a complete loan moratorium of up to two years or extend the tenure of the loan to reduce monthly EMIs as per payment capacity.

For both the loan restructuring options, however, 24 months or two years is the maximum limit.

Should you opt for loan restructuring?

Avail the loan structuring scheme only if you are unable to pay your outstanding dues. A loan restructuring may help a stressed borrower right now but it also means that he/she will have to deal with the liability for a longer period of time.

There are certain charges that banks will take as restructuring fee in addition to the increased interest payable to the bank due to the longer period of payment.

Experts have mentioned time and again that a stressed borrower needs to consider all options before opting for the loan restructuring scheme.

If you have any scope of paying your EMIs at the moment, it is advisable that you do so without opting for the loan restructuring scheme. However, if you are not in a position to clear your dues at the moment, it can be considered as a last resort.

Borrowers who are willing to apply for the loan restructuring scheme can apply till December 31, 2020. They can also personally check with their respective banks regarding the cut-off date.