‘Won’t Be Signed Until …’, TotalEnergies’ $50 Bn Project With Adani Group Put On Hold

"This project was announced but nothing has been signed... and for now it won't be signed," Pouyanné said. "It makes no sense to add more (projects) until there is clarity," he added.

New Delhi: French energy major TotalEnergies has planned to put on hold a USD 50 billion hydrogen project with the Adani Group until the results of the independent audit launched by the conglomerate following allegations by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, reported PTI.

In the project announced last year, TotalEnegries was to take up a 25 per cent stake in the hydrogen venture of Adani Group. The contract has not yet been signed by TotalEnergies.

“Obviously, the hydrogen project will be put on hold until we have clarity” from Adani Group on the allegation levelled by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, said Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of Total Energy.

TotalEnergies, one of the biggest foreign investors in billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire, had previously also taken stakes in the group’s renewable energy venture, Adani Green Energy Ltd and city gas unit, Adani Total Gas Ltd.

As per the June 2022 announcement, TotalEnergies was to take 25 per cent equity in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) – the Adani Group firm that is investing USD 50 billion over 10 years in a green hydrogen ecosystem that includes an initial production capacity of 1 million tonnes before 2030, said the PTI report.

Adani has to explain the allegations, he said.

Hindenburg’s allegations of accounting and financial fraud unleashed an over USD 100 billion rout across Adani’s companies. Adani group has avehemently denied the allegations, calling them malicious and an “attack on India”.

“It was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn’t exist,” Pouyanne said on the hydrogen venture. “Adani has other things to deal with now, it’s just good sense to pause things while the audit goes forward.”

He said Total has USD 3.1 billion investment and the firm was “happy” with those investments as both Adani Green and Adani Total Gas are performing well.

“These companies have assets and revenue” and are healthy, he said, adding that shares of Adani Green and Adani Total Gas are still up by a factor of two and eight, respectively, since Total invested in them.

“TotalEnergies’ investments in Adani’s entities were undertaken in full compliance with applicable – namely Indian – laws, and with TotalEnergies’ own internal governance processes,” it had said in a statement on Friday.

It added that it “welcomes the announcement by Adani to mandate one of the ‘big four’ accounting firms to carry out a general audit”.

TotalEnergies’ exposure resulting from these stakes is limited, as it represents 2.4 per cent (USD 3.1 billion as of December 31, 2022) of the company’s capital employed and only USD 180 million of net operating income in 2022, the firm had said on Friday.

“These investments being accounted for under the equity method, TotalEnergies has not performed any re-evaluation in its accounts of its stakes in the listed entities ATGL and AGEL in relation to the increase in their stock values,” the statement added.

