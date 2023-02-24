Home

"We are not going to issue any injunction ever against the media", CJI DY Chandrachud told Sharma when the latter made the plea to stop the media reports on the issue.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea made by Adv ML Sharma to gag the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court pronounces the order.

“Make a reasonable argument, not for an injunction to the media,” the apex court reiterated when Sharma, who has filed a PIL seeking an investigation against Hindenburg Research, repeated his request by saying that the media was creating a sensation.

The CJI also said that the bench will pass the orders shortly. Last week, the bench led by CJI had reserved orders on constituting an expert committee to review the regulatory mechanism to protect the Indian investors in the light of the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Earlier, the bench refused to accept the names suggested by the Central Government in a sealed cover for inclusion in the proposed committee. The bench was hearing a bunch of PILs – two of them seeking an investigation against Hindenburg and the other two seeking a probe against the Adani group.

On 24 January 2023, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research published its report accusing Gautam Adani and his business empire of the illegal parking of money in offshore accounts and stock manipulation. Adani Group refuted the allegations, and called it an attack against India to which Hindenburg responded by saying “fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism”.

Adani Group’s listed stocks have been nosediving ever since Hindenburg’s report came out in the public domain.

