‘Words Cannot Describe …’, Ratan Tata Pays Heartfelt Tributes To Ex-Tata Honcho Krishna Kumar

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishna Kumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally," said Ratan Tata.

New Delhi: Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close confidante and Tata Group veteran R.K. Krishna Kumar who passed away here on New Year’s Day.

He described Krishna Kumar as “a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all”.

The close relationship between Ratan Tata and Krishna Kumar could be understood from a memoir penned by businessman Suhel Seth mourning the demise of the latter. Seth said Krishna Kumar had ‘unimaginable’ respect for Ratan Tata that he never referred to Mr Tata as anything other than ‘the chairman.’

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R.K. Krishna Kumar shall be performed today, and the cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m, said IANS.

Krishna Kumar, former Director of Tata Sons and ex-Vice-Chairman of IHCL and other companies, passed away on Sunday, aged 84. The Tata Group companies, the corporate world and others have paid homage on his passing and recalled his services to the Indian business community.