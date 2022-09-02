New Delhi: After being in the eye-of-the-storm for the last few days following his controversial comment, the founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande has issued an apology and said that it is going to be his ‘last post’ on LinkedIn.Also Read - Work 18 Hours A Day -- Indian CEO 'Advises' Freshers, Draws Flak

The furore started with a previous post by Shantanu on the same social networking platform, LinkedIn, where he said, “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour work days for at least 4-5 years”. Also Read - BREAKING: 'Continued Economic Uncertainty' - LinkedIn Lays Off Entire Global Events Marketing Team: Report

In an interview to ET Now following the controversial comment, Shantanu said, “My view is that 22-27 is when you’re maximum on opportunity, minimum on liability. This is the window where you can give all of yours and build significant muscle — be it anything” Also Read - 'Magarmach Ke Aansu': CEO Faces Flak For Posting Crying Selfie After Laying Off Employees

The CEO of one of India’s most popular personal care brand faced a lot of flak on social media following his initial remarks. According to Shantanu’s “last post” on LinkedIn, some people even sent messages to his parents saying, “You son is a slave owner”.

DEATH OF THE AUTHOR IN THE 21st CENTURY

In an essay titled “The Death Of the Author”, French literary critic Roland Barthes has explained how an author virtually loses control, or conceptually, dies, after a literary work is published. Once it’s published, meaning of the work is left to the reader’s imagination. This concept has become even more relevant today where mere social media posts literally have the ability to alter world economy, and god forbid, even wage wars. This particular scenario is apparently an open ended one where we can neither blame Shantanu nor the responders to his remark. The right to freedom of speech cannot be trespassed, but dragging Shantanu’s parents into this, if it happened, is something that’s worth condemning.