Work From Anywhere: In an effort to tap into the talent from Tier II and III cities, global customer service software and services company [24]7.ai on Tuesday said the company is planning to hire around 9,000 new employees from all over India.

With the work from anywhere options, the company said it is recruiting across voice and chat processes to serve its international client base, by adding 9,000 new hires to its workforce, over FY23, [24]7.ai.

Giving details to The Mint, [24]7.ai SVP and HRD Head, India and Americas, Nina Nair said India has a well-recognized talent pool as pioneers in the industry have groomed over the years. "We stay strongly invested in our people and nurture freshers to grow them into leaders. This is one of the key reasons that our attrition rates have consistently remained much lower than the industry. We also remain deeply committed in our quest to increase diversity in our workforce," she said.

The company said it had last year hired 5,000 people from India to meet the surge in demand for its business.

The company said it aims to provide personalised and satisfying customer experiences that can be achieved by redefining artificial intelligence, human insight and deep vertical expertise. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology of the company makes the transactions between businesses and consumer simple.

Moreover, the company recently received the “BPO of the Year” award at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas and it was presented to the company by Customer Contact Week, the largest customer event in the world.