New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to drop significantly across the country, several IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Cognizant, etc have announced to resume offices. While Tata Consultancy Services has introduced a remote working policy wherein an employee will be asked to work from a base location even when they have chosen to work from home, Cognizant has said it will be providing additional guidance in the coming weeks to its employees on returning to the office.

For the unversed, the company has asked its employees to return to offices on a voluntary basis beginning April 18. The New Indian Express reported that the company has been planning to adopt a hybrid working model and the model will be adopted fully by late this year or by early 2023.

"Over the past several weeks, we have seen governments around the world ease Covid-19 restrictions, which we hope signals that the end of the pandemic is in sight. In line with these changes, and based on business demand, we will no longer require social distancing in cognizant facilities, unless required by local regulations or at the discretion of country managers," Cognizant reportedly told its employees in a circular issued on March 22.

Earlier in an internal email addressed to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries had stated that the company will begin to return to office in April 2022.

“Given the uncertain path of the Omicron variant and the ebb and flow of outbreaks of new COVID cases globally, we will begin to return to the office in April 2022. Until then, travel and office-based work will remain restricted”, Humphries said in the mail.