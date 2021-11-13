New Delhi: As coronavirus cases are declining across the country, India’s leading IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly asked its employees to return to their ‘deputed location’ by Monday, November 15. This comes as an indication that the firm is preparing to get back to normalcy and start working from offices with dipping Covid-19 cases.Also Read - Mega Hiring! TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IT Companies Likely To Recruit Over 1 Lakh Freshers This Year

The IT major, however, has clarified that the return to the office will be a calibrated/phased move that will take into account the health and safety of the employees.

Earlier last month, the IT major had stated that it will encourage its staff to join offices by the end of 2021. At present, about 5 per cent of the IT major’s associates are working from offices.

“Towards the end of CY’21, we will encourage our associates to return to offices, at least initially, before we switch to the ’25/25′ model. This will be done in a phased and flexible manner and will depend on respective team leaders and the requirements of each team or project. We are committed to the 25/25 model but before transition to the model, we need to start by getting people back to office and gradually evolve to 25/25,” the TCS had said in a statement.

What is TCS’ 25/25 model?

Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office.

According to the company, the ’25/25′ model is an important design element, and will take a couple of years to mature. “Hybrid models of work are here to stay. In the new ‘Future Of Work’, both the physical office and remote working will play an integral part. Eventually, everybody will have to come to office for a period and at the same time, they will have the flexibility to work from home. At the end, whatever we do, it will be fully taking into consideration, employees’ safety, health, and well-being.”

(With IANS Inputs)