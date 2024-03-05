Home

Work From Home Ends For These Employees: TCS, Infosys, Wipro Ask Staff to Return To Office 3 Days A Week By March 31

Tata Consultancy Services recently made it mandatory for all employees to work from the office for at least three days a week by March 31.

Cognizant is the latest company to ask its employees to work from the office at least three times a week.

Work from Home Latest News: After the COVID pandemic got over and several offices opened, major IT firms have called their employees back to office. Several tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Google, who earlier adopted work-from-home policies during the height of the pandemic, are now calling employees back to the office. However, the decision from these IT firms have witnessed resistance from some employees who face relocation challenges.

Check List Of 10 Firms That Have Ended Work From Home

Tata Consultancy Services

The Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest IT consultancy company, recently made it mandatory for all employees to work from the office for at least three days a week by March 31. The tech firm said that non-compliance will lead to consequences and it justified its new policy by citing improved collaboration, better training and increased productivity.

Infosys

In the similar manner, Infosys also asked its employees to work from the office for a minimum of 10 days per month, which is equal to at least three days a week. The company announced the change in policy aiming to enhance teamwork and employee well-being.

HCL Tech

HCL Technologies also made it mandatory for all employees to return to office for a minimum of three days a week. The company in a statement said that any employee not complying with the directives will result in disciplinary action.

Wipro

India’s another major IT consultancy firm Wipro has asked its employees to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week and added that non-compliance will lead to disciplinary action. The company said that it aims to enhance teamwork, innovation and culture.

Cognizant

Cognizant is the latest company to ask its employees to work from the office at least three times a week. In this regard, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S sent a memo last month asking all associates in India that they should “aim to be present in the office for an average of three days per week, or as determined by their team leader.”

Amazon

Amazon recently asked its employees to return to office and encouraged all to work from the office for a minimum of three days a week to maintain chances of promotion. Managers have been given authority to terminate employees who fail to meet this requirement, reports suggest.

