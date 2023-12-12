Home

Work From Home Ends: Infosys Set To Make Work-From-Office Mandatory For 3 Days in Week, Says Report

Work From Office: Infosys however said it is open to considering health-related exceptions of employees on a case-by-case basis.

The email from Infosys to employees further stated that, except for medical reasons, employees must commence working from the office.

Bengaluru: As work from home has ended for almost all companies, India’s second-largest IT services provider, Infosys, is all set to make three-day work-from-office mandatory for its employees, according to a report by Economic Times.

The move from the IT major comes in the wake of management’s unsuccessful attempts to encourage a return to the normal office routine, ET reported quoting sources.

As per the report, Infosys vertical heads have emailed employees, asking them to start coming to office at least three days a week. “It will become mandatory very shortly,” the email sent to employees stated.

Expressing concern over the limited return-to-office compliance, the email from the vertical heads highlighted that the three-year work-from-home arrangement following the Covid-19 pandemic had been sufficient.

In the meantime, the Bengaluru-based software company’s management has reportedly been unhappy with some delivery units being consistently empty, prompting the call for immediate attendance at campuses housing offshore development centers (ODCs) for clients.

Infosys however said it is open to considering health-related exceptions on a case-by-case basis, added the ET report.

Apart from Infosys, several other IT companies have also asked employees to start reporting to office.

Wipro recently warned its employees of strong action for repeatedly defying its hybrid work policy – reporting to office for three days a week – effective January 7.

Prior to this, the Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest software services firm, has also been transitioning toward a more traditional office routine.

Before lockdown in early 2020, several Infosys employees had the option of working from home for nine days a month. The decision by Infosys reflects a broader trend in the IT sector, where companies are emphasising the importance of in-person presence in office to boost efficiency amid slowing growth and reduced headcount.

Apart from the mandatory attendance in office, Infosys in another email to employees announced the reinstatement of charges for bus services at Rs 150 per day with a monthly cap of Rs 1,500, effective from January 3, next year. In the similar manner, health club facilities will incur a daily charge of Rs 100, capped at Rs 700 per month, starting January 1, 2024.

