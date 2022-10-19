Noida: Noida, Ghaziabad experience the largest rise in sales in the real estate sector in two years due to the pandemic. The real estate had been facing a slump due to low sales during the Covid-19 pandemic but as the festive season kicks in this year without Covid-19 restrictions, the sector got a shot in the arm with the whopping sales-rise of nearly 30 per cent.Also Read - Ghaziabad Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Battling For Life After Being Gangraped, Tortured by 5 Men For 2 Days

"We have witnessed a 30-40 per cent rise in sales this festive season. After two years of Covid induced lockdowns, this is the biggest spike in sales in recent history," said Sanjay Sharma, MD, SKA builders told India Today.

WORK FROM HOME ALSO LEADING TO INCREASED SALES

"Work from home culture has also tweaked the demand for the size of flats. Many customers are opting for a bigger flat with a separate room for office work or a home office. We are also in a process to make a society specially for people working from home because the WFH is going to stay, people will be working on a hybrid mode and that's why the demand for such homes is high," said Sharma.

Yukti Nagpal, owner of Gulshan Homes, said the spike is also witnessed in luxury housing as people who waited for two years during lockdowns, upgraded their budget and entered the luxury housing segment.

“People who were about to buy flats worth Rs 90 lakh to one crore are now opting to invest in luxury housing. We have witnessed a spike of 30-40 per cent during the festive season. The rise in sales is mostly in the housing sector and lesser in the office and commercial sector,” she said.