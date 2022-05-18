New Delhi: Owing to the spike in the of Covid-19 cases in San Francisco area, American technology giant Apple has delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week from two. According to a Bloomberg report citing company’s memo, Apple has informed all its employees on Tuesday that the company has decided to delay the requirement which had been slated to go into effect from May 23.Also Read - Apple Likely To Unveil 3 Smartwatches Along With iPhone 14 In September

After several delays, Apple began returning to the office at least one day a week in early April with a plan to gradually increase to three days. The iPhone maker, however, is expecting its employees to come to the workstation two days per week. The company said the requirement is being delayed for “the time being” and didn’t provide a new date. Also Read - Covid or no COVID, Work From Home Policy Stays on Table For Several Companies | Full List

The company had earlier planned to call its employees back to office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week. Notably, the decision was earlier denounced by some of the employees. Already, employees have been coming in two days a week as part of a ramp-up effort that began in April. Also Read - Apple Releases New Updates For iPhones, iPad

Apple employees have complained about the return-to-work plan, saying that it limits productivity. They’ve said that commute time takes away hours that could be put toward their work. Employees have also complained that the office return ignored the lack of a vaccine for young children.

What Apple Directed Its Employees:

The company has told staff that they must again wear masks in common areas — at least in Silicon Valley offices

Retail employees were informed on Tuesday that about 100 US stores will again require mask wearing by staff members as well

Apple had dropped that requirement in March when cases eased

According to the Bloomberg report, spokesman for the Cupertino, California-based tech giant declined to comment on the issue.