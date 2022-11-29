Airtel Plans To Recruit Women Engineers in India, Offer Work From Home Facility | Read Full Plan Here

Airtel said it is working towards bringing in more women engineers by offering them the support they require, like remote working and more.

Airtel has launched 5G Plus services in 12 Indian including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Siliguri, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Gurugram, Panipat, Patna and Guwahati.

Airtel Recruitment Drive Latest Update: As Airtel is planning to launch its 5G Plus service across the country by early 2024, the company said it is working towards bringing in more women engineers by offering them the support they require, like remote working and more.

With the plan to launch 5G Plus service across the country by early 2024, Airtel said it is investing in upskilling its workforce for an efficient and seamless 5G rollout. The operator also added that it is looking at diversity and aiming to bring more women engineers on board.

Giving details to Economic Times, Amrita Padda, chief people officer, Bharti Airtel, said that the company is working towards bringing in more women engineers by offering them the support they require, like remote working and more.

“We help set up their work space at home, for example. We realise it is important to hire the right people for the job and retain them. This programme is a step towards that, and part of our diversity initiative,” Padda said.

Airtel also added that it is planning to upskill employees through extensive in-house courses – like CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) and CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) — under the 5G Academy and the IP Academy initiatives, which launched in 2021.

“Nearly 20,000 professionals in the Airtel ecosystem have been trained in the basics of IP technology in preparation for the 5G rollout,” Padda added.