Work From Home: At a time when several companies have started calling back their employees to offices, Axis Bank has made a big announcement for its staff working remotely. The private lender has asserted that those who are working from anywhere were recognised well in appraisals.

As compared to the overall population, employees who were remote working were elevated and given higher performance ratings.

“The cohort that was working remotely has held up against working in a hybrid or work-from-office (WFO) mode as evidenced in annual appraisals”, Times Now quoted Axis Bank’s president & HR head, Rajkamal Vempati as saying.

TCS, WIPRO & APPLE END WORK FROM HOME

However, several IT firms like TCS, Wipro have decided to end the work from home mode for its employees. While Wipro has asked its employees to get back to the offices thrice a week, starting October 10, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on the other hand, had sent an email to its employees asserting it is mandatory for all to work from office at least thrice a week. The firm said that a roster will be created by the managers and it will be mandatory for the team to adhere to it.

Similarly another tech giant Apple has also asked its employees to be in office thrice a week. “Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Tim Cook’s memo to the employee read.