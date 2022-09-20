Work From Home Latest News Today: Fraudulent website registered under the domain name —Indiamart. co will be blocked for swindling the public on the pretext of offering work from home jobs, Bar and Bench reported. This comes after Delhi High Court observed that the defendant’s website indulged in the fraudulent practice of duping the public by offering work-from-home jobs upon payment of an initial application fee.Also Read - Work From Home Ends For TCS Employees, Millennials Slam Company. Deets Here

“The defendant’s website is clearly passing off and indulging in fraudulent activities by misrepresenting itself as an Indiamart representative and collecting sums of money in exchange for job opportunities”, Bar and Bench reported quoting the Delhi HC.

The court also prohibited the website from using the mark, name or domain name, ‘INDIAMART’ or any other mark or name or domain name which is identical or confusingly/deceptively similar. The matter will be heard next on September 27, 2022.

After the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, several companies had started work from home (WFH) for most of their employees. However, since the situation improved, several firms have started calling their employees back to offices.

A recent report claimed that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is struggling to recall its employees back to offices. At present, 20 per cent of TCS (over 6 lakh employees) are now working out of their designated office as the company is returning to the pre-pandemic level. Speaking to The Economic Times, people aware of the matter said that the company is luring employees with nostalgic pictures on its social media handles.