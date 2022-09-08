Work From Home Jobs: Here is good news for people searching for work-from-home jobs. E-commerce giant Flipkart has invited applications for various roles across India. Those interested can click here and apply for various job posts across Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi and other states.Also Read - Shark Attack Kills US Woman Snorkeling With Family In Bahamas

Announcing the hiring process, the company said, "The best people make the best teams. And we put all our efforts into finding the right people that fit into our high-performing inclusive teams. Everyone has a voice on the table and diversity of thoughts, styles, and actions are celebrated. From a category leader to a wish master, we are all bound together and guided by our values of audacity, a bias for action, customer-first, integrity, and inclusion."

"We have a dedicated Workplace Equality charter that focuses on inclusive talent attraction, talent development & retention, and culture & policies, supported by strong leadership commitment", it added.

Flipkart is a part of the Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, comrising companies like Flipkart Wholesale, Myntra, and Cleartrip.