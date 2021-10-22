New Delhi: Google Chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai has said that his company was roughly planning a 3/2 model, according to media reports. Under this model, Google employees will require to come three days week in office and rest of the two days staff can work from anywhere, Pichai said. The Google CEO’s comments came at a time when companies are facing dilemma over hybrid model of working, work from home, work from office and remote work.Also Read - Work From Home: Employees May Need to Return to Base Locations; Details Here

Google Employees to Get Flexibility?

Pichai has opined that the flexibility of three days of work from office and two days of work from anywhere will provide employees a good ‘balance’. The employees will have time at home and also with their colleagues at office, according to a report in Business Insider.

When asked whether the concept of two days of remote work and three days in office would become a permanent change for Google, Pichai replied “”I think so,” the Business Insider report said.

“Even in places like New York and San Francisco our employees dealt with long commutes and that was a real issue. And so I do think people get a better balance in a three/two model.” Pichai told The Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief Matt Murray.

Work From Office Advantages and Disadvantages

One day at a time should be the mantra to keep stress at bay, as people return to their in-person offices after nearly two years of working from home, IANS reported quoting experts.

During the Covid-induced lockdowns and even after that people managed to learn the art of balancing office work at home together with other household chores, many a times even without the aid of a house help. For such people, returning to offices, getting into a new routine, and managing both family time and office can turn stressful, IANS report says.

However, not all will feel stressed, experts said. For some it may be a relief to be back to the routine and to restart their social life and activities, IANS report says.