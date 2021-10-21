New Delhi: Covid-induced lockdown has changed the definition of workplace as the concept of “Work From Home” became reality due to the unprecedented pandemic. Subsequently, the hybrid workplace model started to become new normal as employees have been allowed to do remote work or work from anywhere. However, the liberty of “work from where the internet is” may not be there on a permanent basis, according to an Economic Times report.Also Read - TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Work From Home Latest News: How Indian IT Majors Plan to Call Employees Back to Office

Work from Office vs Work from Home

Around 12 per cent of private firms are mulling to provide the option of work from anywhere for their employees on a permanent basis, ET reported quoting a survey conducted by Deloitte.

Deloitte survey covered more than 450 organizations. The survey has found that one out of four companies in IT/ITeS sector are planning to allow employees to work from any location. However, companies belong to most other sectors are not too keen to approve the liberty of working from any city, the Economic Times report said.

Company managements have cited “collaboration among teams”, “employee bonding”, “data privacy”, “better productivity”, and “hardware infra” as reasons why they want their employees to return to base locations, according to the Economic Times report.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had earlier stated that it would encourage employees to join offices by the end of calendar year 2021, according to an IANS report.

After spending more than 18 months under the Work from Home model, those in the IT industry in Kerala, following relaxation of Covid norms is eagerly waiting to return to work from office, IANS reported.