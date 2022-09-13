Work From Home Latest News: Here comes a big news for the employees residing in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) sectors, the Central government has decided to allow work from home for them. Giving details, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Centre has decided to allow work from home (WFH) in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) sectors after receiving requests for it from many quarters.Also Read - What Is Mithila Makhana, Bihar's Fox Nut With A GI Tag? Know About Its Benefits

Goyal further added that he was of the opinion that the work from home culture will create more employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services.

"We've decided to allow work from home in all SEZ sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. It'll create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services," Goyal said in a statement.

Delhi | We've decided to allow work from home in all SEZ sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. It'll create employment opportunities in small cities & increase the export of services: Union Minister Piyush Goyal after attending Board of Trade meeting pic.twitter.com/3bbECcjTLt — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

In August also, the Commerce Ministry had said that the units in a special economic zone that want to permit work-from-home for employees will have to formulate a scheme and take approval from development commissioners concerned.

The Central government had in July allowed the WFH for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone (SEZ) unit. The facility can be extended to 50 per cent of total employees.

In this regard, the Department of Commerce had also earlier notified new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

These rules were issued on demand from the industry to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all SEZs. The new rule provides WFH for a certain category of employees of a unit in SEZ.