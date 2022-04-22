Work From Home Latest News Today: With the recent decline in COVID cases, most companies had called back their employees to offices. However, as corona cases have started rising again in the past weeks, now a majority of companies are adopting a wait-and-watch approach to ending the work from home.Also Read - UK Patient Had COVID-19 For 505 Days Straight, Study Shows

Last month, many IT firms had called back their employees to join the office physically, but now as the Covid cases are increasing, some of the major firms are watching the situation closely and waiting for government directives in this regard. Also Read - As COVID Cases Rise, Will Companies Switch to Work From Home Again? Read TCS, HCL And Other Firms' Plans Here

After reviewing the current COVID situation, most of the firms are informing their staff about the possible mandatory work from home for the next few weeks. Also Read - Urgency Lost: Adar Poonawalla Warns Against Business-as-Usual Approach, Says 'Pandemic Not Behind Us Yet'

Airtel: As per a report by Economic Times, Airtel said it is monitoring the situation and continues to have in place stringent Covid safety protocols across all its facilities in the country. It must be noted that many companies across sectors have adopted the hybrid model of work.

Zomato: In an e-mail to its employees earlier this month, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said depending on how the next few days go, there might be a mandatory work from home for a few weeks again for the employees. He also asked his staff to prepare their home workstations for the event.

Nestle: In the meantime, FMCG major Nestle said it is planning to continue with the hybrid model of work for its employees and is asking them to attend the office physically only if it’s essential.

Apollo Tyres: According to the ET report, Apollo Tyres said at present, the employees are working from the office and the firm is monitoring the situation closely and will take measures if the situation demands.

Infosys: IT giant Infosys has already decided to work in the hybrid form for its employees in the long run. Giving details, Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy had said that in the long term, the firm is looking at the hybrid model on work, depending upon the clients, regulatory environment and a number of other considerations.

TCS: On the other hand, TCS said it is committed to adopting the ’25X25′ model and introducing hot desks. The firm said the working model will require not more than 25 per cent of the company’s associates to work from an office at any given point in time. Moreover, they don’t need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

HCL Technologies: In the meantime, HCL Technologies said it gives priority to the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. The firm added that it remain committed to maintaining the business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to the clients. The firm also added that it is currently monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model.”

Coronavirus in India: The country on Friday reported 2,451 new coronavirus, taking total tally to 4,30,52,425, while the active cases increased to 14,241. The Union Health Ministry data stated that the death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.47 per cent, according to the ministry.