New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the National Labour Conference and said the Union Labour Ministry is working towards developing a vision for 2047, which includes flexible workplaces and work hours, work-from-home ecosystems, and working conditions conducive for women.

In his address during the conference, PM Modi said, "In last 8 years, we've brought labour reforms and removed imperialistic and regressive labour laws. Through these reforms, we've ensured basic salaries, health insurance and other benefits for labourers. Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme protected 1.5 crore people during COVID pandemic."

The Labour Ministry is working towards developing a vision for 2047, which includes flexible workplaces and work hours, work-from-home ecosystems, and working conditions conducive for women: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Labour Conference pic.twitter.com/ZzX8Speg3z — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

The Prime Minister added that the EPFO has played a crucial role in providing financial security to labour force in India. “e-Shram portal is another example of how India is working towards strengthening unorganised sector. Those working in fields such as construction are now getting benefits of the government schemes,” he said.

Saying that the deliberations and decisions taken at the National Labour Conference will empower the labour of the country, PM Modi said through various schemes aimed at the upliftment of those working in the organised and unorganised sectors will help in strengthening the labour force in India.

In his address during the National Labour Conference, PM Modi said India’s labour force will play a vital role in fulfilling our dreams of Amrit Kaal.

Notably, the two-day labour conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment on 25-26 August, 2022 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. “The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labour related issues. It will help create further synergy amongst the centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers,” said the labour ministry in a statement.

It must be noted that this is the first labour ministers conference in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government as the last such conference was held in 2012, which had stressed upon ensuring harmonious industrial relations and welfare of the working class in India, including the large informal working class.