Work From Home: Multinational engineering and technology company Bosch said it has started hirings across multiple domains in India and globally, including work from anywhere or work from home for candidates. The German company said it has opened hiring for experienced professionals across fields, including the Internet of Things (IoT), e-mobility, sustainable buildings and more.Also Read - Karnataka Power Cut: Parts of Bengaluru To Face Electricity Disruption on This Day | Details Inside

On its official website, the company said it will offer the candidates a great variety of working fields across the globe and will also offer attractive worktime models and provide all the support they need to develop their knowledge further. Also Read - Omicron BF.7 Threat: Experts Urge People To Follow Covid Protocol

As of December 31, 2021, the Bosch Group has over 4 lakh professionals across the globe, as per reports. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Receives Compliments From Father-in-law Narayana Murthy, Karnataka CM

The company said it is hiring for 6 different roles for experienced people in Ahmedabad and 1 role for engineering trainee. These include:

Engineer / Executive_Procurement

Manager – Human Resoruces

Tool Engineer / Executive – Technical

Design Engineer – Hydraulic Cylinders

Product Quality Engineer / Executive

Engineer / Executive_Design

For the trainee role in Ahmedabad, Bosch is hiring for the designation of Trainee Engineer/Engineer (Electronics).

The company also said it is offering multiple job roles in Bengaluru, along with one role in rural Bangalore. As per the firm, some of the roles include ‘PCB Layout Design Specialist’, ‘Mechanical Simulation-FEA’, ‘Product Testing Engineer_Electrical’, ‘Cloud IT Architect’, ‘Senior Officer – Technical Service Support’ and more.

Apart from this, the company said it is offering job for two roles in Bidadi, Karnataka, along with one in Chennai.

Bosch in a statement said it is offering jobs for 154 roles in Coimbatore, 19 in Hyderabad and more.

About the work from anywhere jobs, the company said it is hiring with this perk for several roles, including: