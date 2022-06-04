Work From Home Latest Update: Even as some of the companies have started calling their employees back to the offices, some are still making policies about hybrid model of working. Apart from these two types, there are some others firms that have left it to the individual teams to take the decision if they wish to return to the office or continue working from home.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, Infosys Plan to Implement Hybrid Model of Working For Employees

The IT firms that are increasingly decentralising their decision by allowing the individual teams to decide include Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte and RPG Group among others. Also Read - No More Work From Home: Elon Musk Says Tesla To Lay Off 10% Staff, Pause Recruitment

The HR experts of these companies are of the opinion that such exercises empower employees in the longer run, resulting in better performance. Also Read - Work From Home to Stay With Salary Hike: TCS' New Work Policy | Deets Here

Microsoft

Microsoft said the working flexibly 50 per cent of the time is the standard for most jobs. Speaking to Economic Times, Ira Gupta, HR head at Microsoft, said, “We believe that agreements are most effective when made collaboratively with inputs from everyone on the team. Team agreements are dynamic as they are based on the unique context of the individuals, the team as a collective and the business.”

She said these agreements are revisited frequently by managers and teams to check if any changes are to be made.

Accenture

In a similar manner, Accenture said its employees at advanced technology centres in India are free to pick their own work location from any part of the cities where the company is located.

“We believe there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the future of work and our approach to how, when and where we work will vary by business, team and the type of work our people do,” Lakshmi C, managing director and lead, HR, Accenture India, told a news portal.

Deloitte

Deloitte also in the same way said it has left it to individual partners, and team leads to decide when a team needs to meet at the workplace, along with who needs to join physically.