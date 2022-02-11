Work From Home Latest Update: As Covid cases are going down and the unlock activities have started in various states, the IT majors like Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, Infosys are planning to ask their employees to get ready to come back to the office by as early as next month. With this, the 2 years of working from the comfort of the home will come to an end. As per a report by Economic Times, the top IT firms have started the process of getting employees back to offices.Also Read - Full Office Attendance For All Central Govt Employees From Tomorrow. Details Here

As per the report, Wipro has asked managers and senior employees to return to the office by March 3 for two days a week. In a similar manner, Cognizant is also planning to open its offices for a voluntary return to premises by April. On the other hand, Infosys said it will open its offices to a larger share of employees in the next 3-4 months. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has put out a comprehensive remote working policy that states mandatory work from the base location even if associates are working from home.

Witnessing a declining trend in COVID cases, several companies including the major IT firms are opening up their premises in a phased manner for employees who like to work from the office.

Wipro said it will move ahead with a flexible, hybrid approach as it plans to call employees back to offices. A Spokesperson from Wipro told ET that from March 3, fully vaccinated employees who are managers and above will have the option to return to work from India campuses, twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. “We will continue to extend the work from home arrangement for other employees,” the spokesperson added.

Infosys, on the other hand, with over 96 per cent of its employees working from home, said it doesn’t plan to rush. Giving details, Richard Lobo, executive vice president, head HR, told ET that in a steady state, subject to Covid scenarios, the company expects a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office post subsequent phases of return to office.

TCS, in a similar manner, said that it is looking forward to seeing the office campuses bustling with young energy in the coming months. “We remain committed to adopting our futuristic and path-breaking 25X25 model…An important part of the journey to the 25/25 model is to first bring people back to physical offices and gradually transition into the hybrid work model,” the company said in a statement.

Cognizant, another IT major, also said it has plans to have employees back in the office for 3 days a week starting April. “Cognizant aims to return to the office in a phased manner starting April 2022 as we monitor the uncertain path of the Omicron variant…Until then, travel will be restricted, and office-based work will remain voluntary,” Shantanu Jha, senior vice president, HR, Cognizant India, told a news portal.