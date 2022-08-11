Work From Home: In a bid to sort out differences between developers and information technology (IT) companies, the central government is reportedly planning to ease the work from home (WFH) norms for special economic zones (SEZ). Reports claimed that the Commerce and Industry Ministry is likely to roll out standard operating procedures that would need IT companies to provide a complete list of staff that will work remotely.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Most Employers Want Hybrid Workplace Plan For Their Employees, Says New Report
Speaking to Economic Times, an official related to the matter said,” The IT industry wanted a complete relaxation from rule 43(A) without any compliance and insisted on total self-declaration while the developers argued that 100 per cent work from home would mean wastage of the infrastructure developed in SEZs.” Also Read - Work From Home: SoPs For WFH in Special Economic Zones to be Announced Soon. Deets Here
Moreover, the official revealed that there were intense negotiations between the parties for a period of two weeks and now deliberations are underway to simplify the processes. “Details would be released by the end of this week”, he added further. Also Read - No Questions Asked Leave Policy: How Cos Are Minimising Attrition By Giving Employees Long Rope
WFH Rules For SEZ
- Work from home (WFH) is allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone (SEZ) unit.
- It can be extended to 50% of total employees.
- The new rule is applicable to employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees who are temporarily incapacitated; employees who are travelling; employees who are working offsite.
- The government has also granted flexibility to the development commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve WFH provision for a higher number of employees (more than 50 per cent) for any bona-fide reason to be recorded in writing.
- Employees who are already working from home, the government has provided them a transition period of 90 days to seek approval.
- SEZ units provide equipment and secured connectivity to employees working from home.