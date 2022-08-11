Work From Home: In a bid to sort out differences between developers and information technology (IT) companies, the central government is reportedly planning to ease the work from home (WFH) norms for special economic zones (SEZ). Reports claimed that the Commerce and Industry Ministry is likely to roll out standard operating procedures that would need IT companies to provide a complete list of staff that will work remotely.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Most Employers Want Hybrid Workplace Plan For Their Employees, Says New Report

Speaking to Economic Times, an official related to the matter said," The IT industry wanted a complete relaxation from rule 43(A) without any compliance and insisted on total self-declaration while the developers argued that 100 per cent work from home would mean wastage of the infrastructure developed in SEZs."

Moreover, the official revealed that there were intense negotiations between the parties for a period of two weeks and now deliberations are underway to simplify the processes. "Details would be released by the end of this week", he added further.

WFH Rules For SEZ